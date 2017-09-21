Left Alive gets new screens and in-game footage from Tokyo Game Show

Earlier this week, Square Enix unveiled Left Alive—an action survival shooter from an all-star team of Armored Core and Metal Gear veterans. Yesterday, Gematsu reported a load of new information about what it's all about via various translations from Famitsu magazine.

And now, the publisher has revealed new screens and a brief glimpse of some in-game footage from this week's Tokyo Game Show.

First, the stills:

Sharing the same world as the Front Mission series, Left Alive is said to star three alternating protagonists and will include the former's iconic Wanzer mechs. It's thought to be around 50 percent complete and is due next year.

Here's a brief glimpse at how it'll look when it lands:

Left Alive is without a concrete launch date as yet, however is expected on PC at some point in 2018.

Ta, Eurogamer.