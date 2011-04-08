League of Legends Season 1 Championship to have $100,000 prize pool

Riot Games have announced that the finals for Season 1 Championship for League of Legends will take place live at Dreamhack on June 18. The best eight teams in the world will be flown out to the largest LAN event in the world to compete for a share of a massive $100,000 prize pot. Check out the trailer below for an overview of the event

League of Legends is free to play. You can download the client right now from the official League of Legends site . Riot Games are planning to stream live coverage of the finals straight from Dreamhack, complete with player interviews and play by play analysis. The finals will run from June 18 to June 21.