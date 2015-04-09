League of Legends Oceania Pro League split 1 final is on tonight; watch it here

The Split 1 final of the League of Legends Oceanic Pro League tournament kicks off this evening at 6pm. The Chiefs will face off against Dire Wolves in a match to determine who gets $16,000 and a ticket to Turkey for the International Wildcard Invitational later this month.

Dire Wolves will have their work cut out for them: The Chiefs went undefeated in the semifinals and incurred a single loss for the whole season. Meanwhile, Dire Wolves had an 11-3 split.

We chatted with The Chiefs captain Derek 'Raydere' Trang [pictured left] earlier this week.

The below stream will commence at 6pm AEST.