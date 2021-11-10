League of Legends gets a rhythm runner from the makers of Bit.Trip

Riot Forge has announced Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm runner from the same developers behind the Bit.Trip Runner series.

Hextech Mayhem is set in the League of Legends universe, featuring furry trash goblin Ziggs as the game's main character. If you've played a Bit.Trip Runner game before, you'll be pretty familiar with how the whole shebang works—control an auto-running Ziggs as you jump, slide and bomb your way through levels in-time with the music. It's one of those concepts that appears simple on paper but becomes a decent challenge once you get into the meat of the game, offering tons of frustrating yet satisfying moments when you finally nail it.

(Image credit: Riot Forge)

I ended up sinking a bunch of time into Runner3 last year and had a blast. I'm not so much of a League of Legends fan—I'm more into its music than anything else, which means this should be right up my alley. I'm excited to see what Choice Provisions do. I hope it's a little more than just the same old Bit.Trip Runner with a League skin, especially when they've got a ton of cool music from the game to tap into.

Riot seems on a mission to conquer all corners of media right now—League of Legends show Arcane is a smash hit, and collaborations with Among Us and Fortnite have recently arrived. It's been a good year for the developer, who revealed it has 180 million monthly active users across its League of Legends games. That's more MAU than Steam, mind you.

Hextech Mayhem is set to release on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. There's no official release date yet, but more details are due to be revealed on November 16 during a Riot Forge showcase.