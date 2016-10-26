Lara Croft is heading for the Golden Joystick Awards hall of fame

One of the greatest heroes in games will receive special recognition at this year's Golden Joystick Awards. Raider of tombs, slaughterer of rare animals and thwarter of burly smugglers Lara Croft will be inducted into the esteemed Golden Joystick hall of fame.

The Tomb Raider series has shifted some 48 million copies in its lifetime, and Lara has become a global icon, transitioning from her angular Indiana Jones-style adventurer routes, to her slightly dodgy Angelina Jolie incarnation, and on again to the more nuanced take on we see in Crystal Dynamics' recent Tomb Raider games.

We'll be celebrating her journey at the Golden Joystick Award ceremony. The gongs will be dispatched on November 18 at the Indig02 at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets cost £10 each—on sale here—and are sold on a first come first serve basis.

The winners, of course, are decided by your votes. Which game should win the GOTY prize this year? Which is the best PC game of the year? Head over to the Golden Joystick site now to vote, and claim two top-rated PC games for £1 / $1.