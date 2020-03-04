Kojima shows off Death Stranding's PC photo mode

Death Stranding's photo mode, which will arrive with the PC version on June 2, is probably going to get a lot of use. Post-apocalyptic America looks uncannily like severe but picturesque Iceland and is just begging to be snapped, but what I'm really looking forward to are all the slapstick photos of a heavily-laden Sam tumbling down mountains.

In the PS4 version, players are still limited to basic screenshots, which makes getting the perfect shot tricky. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek at the upcoming photo mode, courtesy of Hideo Kojima. He's posted a quick teaser on Twitter that shows off some of the options, along with some shots the team's taken.

These are some examples from the Photo Mode in the PC ver. We will introduce on how to create them in another video later. Me, and some staffs that loves to take photos enjoyed making this Mode! Available, June 2nd.Pre-order nowhttps://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/WvMwqzPiBnMarch 4, 2020

Judging by the brief clip, it's got everything you'd expect from the now standardised mode. There are plenty of options to help you find the right angle, as well as tweaking the colour and brightness, and you mess around with different filters. The Polaroid option seems especially Kojima. Sam gets a taste of what it's like to be a model, too, as you can change his pose. Or you can just chuck him out of the shot entirely.

Kojima also mentioned his history with in-game cameras, which cropped up as far back as the original Metal Gear Solid, allowing players to check out Shadow Moses in first-person and hunt down ghosts. Cameras then appeared in every subsequent game until Metal Gear Solid 5.

I came up the idea called “camera” in MGS1(1998). I thought it’d be effective having the items like “sniper rifle”, “remote control missile” and “camera” if we could switch the camera POV ⇄3rd person view if the game world can exists all in 3D.March 4, 2020

He's also keen to host a competition with player-submitted photos.

Oh yeah I remember we did something like “battlefield photo collection contest” by letting users send the photo that they took with the in-game camera. I wanna do this kind of thing again.March 4, 2020

I've already finished Death Stranding on PS4, but I've got a bad habit of getting PC editions of games I've played to death exclusively to take photos. I will inevitably be returning to Icelandic America.

Along with the photo mode, the PC version will come with an expanded soundtrack, Half-Life-themed headgear and some other new cosmetics. It's due out on June 2, and it's available for pre-purchase now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60/£55/€60.