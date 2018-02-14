Give your bow a crosshair and more with Kingdom Come: Deliverance console commands

If you're playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance and looking to enhance or tweak your experience a bit, there are some console commands and codes you can use. Not many have been discovered yet, and some of the console commands from the alpha—like an unlimited money cheat—have been disabled (so you may want to check out our money-making guide).

In the meantime, here are the working console commands for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and we'll be adding more to this list as they are discovered. To activate the console, press the tilde key (`) while in-game. You'll see the console drop down from the top of the screen. Type in the codes below (the X is typically replaced by a number) and press enter. Then close the console with the tilde key again.

wh_pl_showfirecursor 1

Using a bow and arrow accurately is especially tricky in KCD due to the lack of an crosshair. This command adds an aiming reticle anytime you use a bow. To turn it back off, replace the 1 with a 0. You will have to put your bow away and then take it out again to see the changes on-screen.

cl_fov X

You can adjust your FOV in the settings menu, but only to four values: 60, 65, 70, and 75. Entering the code above, and adding a number in place of the X, you can change the value to whatever you like and see the results immediately.

r_vsync 0

Used to turn Vsync off. Set it to 1 to turn it back on. I get a warning in the console when I use this code, and I can't honestly tell if it's working, but you may want to try it to see if it boosts your FPS a bit.

g_showHUD 0

Removes the HUD completely, nice for taking screenshots without any UI elements. Change the 0 to 1 to bring it back.

wh_ui_showCompass 0

Hides the compass shown at the top of your screen, if you'd like a bit more immersion and challenge in finding your way around in the world. Change the 0 to 1 to restore it.

e_ViewDistRatio X

You can change the distance at which objects render in the settings menu, but you can't see the actual value. Replacing the X with a number (the default setting is 500) will let you tweak this with a specific value of your choosing.

e_ViewDistRatioVegetation X

Same as the above, only with trees, bushes, and other vegetation. Again, the default setting is 500.

e_MergedMeshesInstanceDist X

Replacing the X (the default here is 20) will change the distance at which animated grass is seen.

p_gravity_z X

I played with this one several times, and it's supposed to change the intensity of gravity (the default is -13, apparently), but no matter what I set it to, I don't seem to be jumping around like a mass-free moon-man and my arrows don't seem to be affected in the slightest. Let me know if you've had better results.