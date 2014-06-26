Killing Floor 2 video showcases five monstrosities ripe for the killing

Killing Floor 2 still has no solid release date, but Tripwire Interactive continues to feed us morsels of information regarding the brutal FPS sequel. This time it's a video showcasing all the monstrosities you'll have the opportunity to shoot at. According to the studio this is "never before seen confidential footage froma series of specimen training videos utilized by Horzine Biotech's Security Force". It's also all in-engine footage.

The enemies shown include the Clot, Slasher, Crawler, Cyst and Fleshpound. All are sufficiently creepy so that you will not feel bad for killing them as you mosey through the streets of Paris. Take a look.

PC Gamer got an exclusive first look at Killing Floor 2 back in May. We gleaned from the experience that Tripwire wants "each and every exploded brain, severed leg and bloody gutshot to look unique."

"Killing Floor is a simple game," said creative director Bill Munk. "You have weapons. You see something that looks messed up. And you kill it. You get money for doing it and you buy better weapons. Rinse and repeat. The more enjoyable that small little loop is, the more successful the game is."