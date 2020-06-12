Killing Floor 2 and its latest update are free to play for the weekend

I won't spend too much time detailing Killing Floor 2's latest update, which went live on Monday. It's the usual stuff for the four year old monster-killin' game: A new map, new weapons, and a bunch of balance and bug fixes. You can read all about the update on Steam and watch the colorful new trailer above.

If you watch the trailer to the end, you might notice that it features a nod to the PC Gaming Show. That's because it was going to debut there last Saturday, but the show was postponed a week, so the update ended up launching first. So it goes! Tripwire will still be at the PC Gaming Show this year, so look out for a hint at what's next from the studio this Saturday, June 13 at 11 am Pacific. Here's how to watch.

Back to the topic at hand: For those who still haven't enjoyed Killing Floor 2's brand of co-op horde defense, the game is free on Steam this weekend. It's definitely worth getting a group together to try out: I had a lot of fun back when I reviewed Killing Floor 2 in 2016, and it's grown a lot since then.

And if you get bored with the game as Tripwire designed it, you can also try out a modded community server. The last time I did, I ended up on a batshit map that I don't want to try to describe in detail because I can't be sure if I'm mixing it up with a dream I had. I believe the Combine were there. There might've been a helicopter.

If you get into it during the free weekend, Killing Floor 2 is also on sale for under $10 for the next couple weeks. You can check it out on Steam.