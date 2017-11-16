Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition is free in the Humble Store Fall Sale

The Humble Store has kicked off a 12-day Fall Sale with discounts on more than 3000 games, and for the first 48 hours Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition will be free for the taking.
To claim your gratis game, head to the Humble Store's Killer is Dead page, take note of the 100 percent discount, and click "Add to Cart." After that, it's "Checkout," then "Get it for free!" complete with exclamation mark. It really is quite a simple process.
For anyone who wants to spend a little bit of money, here are a handful of carefully curated (that is, selected pretty much at random) dealios on the table in this particular event:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $30 (50 percent off)
- Rogue Legacy - $3 (80 percent off)
- Hollow Knight - $10 (34 percent off)
- Spintires (the original, not Mudrunner) - $2 (85 percent off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain - $13 – (33 percent off)
- Satellite Reign - $3 (90 percent off)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong Deluxe Edition - $6 (80 percent off)
- Max Payne 3, which is a really good game, entirely worthy of its predecessors, and I don't care what anyone else says - $7 (65 percent off)
The Humble Store Fall Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT on November 28.
