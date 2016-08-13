Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes gets Steam Workshop support

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes now features support for the Steam Workshop, and it already has a killer-sounding mod in the form of The Bus That Couldn't Slow Down. If you recognise the Simpsons reference, you'll know that it's based on the film Speed, meaning you have to steer a bus and defuse a bomb at the same time. Crikey.
But anyway, back to that Steam Workshop support. Developer Steel Crate Games announced the news over yonder, while supplying a video that rounded up some of the best mods so far.
The soundtrack has also been expanded with seven new tunes, while the game itself has a hefty discount for the next few days. Finally, here are some patch notes:
- Mod and Steam Workshop support added
- New soundtrack added
- Hardware cursor acceleration to reduce mouse latency when playing with v-sync enabled
- Improved “second screen” manual functionality when playing in VR with zooming, panning, and two-page view
- Updated Oculus support to version 1.6
- Fix double cursor on OS X
- Fix ‘bounce’ when rotating bomb
- Fix timer overlay not appearing when mirroring VR view