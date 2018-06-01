Popular

Just Cause 3 is under $5 on Steam right now

And the other Just Cause games are pretty cheap, too.

If you've yet to play Square Enix's action set piece simulator Just Cause 3, now is probably the best time to do so: it's only $4.49 on Steam right now. Or, if you want to lash out and get all associated DLC as well, that'll set you back $6.74.

It's not just the latest instalment that's cheap. You can also get Just Cause 2 for $2.99,  and the original Just Cause for a measly 97 cents

A recent Walmart Canada E3 leak suggests that Just Cause 4 is currently in development – if it actually is, we'll likely hear more about it in early June. As for Just Cause 3, here's what Andy had to say when he reviewed it upon launch: "the explosions are amazing, and its fun in short bursts, but Just Cause 3 is ultimately an unremarkable, shallow experience."

But you can do some mad stunts in it:

