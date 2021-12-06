Fortnite: Receive your next objective in the Joneses and drop off supplies location

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here, and one of your first quests is to "receive your next objective in the Joneses and drop off supplies." Basically, you're a spy for the Foundation and the Seven, who need you to drop off supplies as a cover for snooping around several locations. This will let you figure out where the Joneses' allegiance lies.

But this fetch quest can be a pain if you don't know where to look. So we've gone through the trouble for you to locate all supplies locations.

For your trouble, you'll get a bonus 25,000 XP to help boost your battle pass.

Read on for the full guide.

Recieve your next objective in the Joneses

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First, head to The Joneses, a major POI in Fortnite Chapter 3. It's located in the east and a bit south of the bay.

The Joneses is a pretty modest couple of cabins, a trailer, and a watchtower. You'll find Jonesy NPCs littered about that will sell you weapons or other assistance.

When you reach the location, one of the members of the Seven will contact you via radio and brief you on your mission to drop off supplies as a cover for snooping.

You're looking for three of these supply drop-off spots.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here's where you can find three of the supply locations. All you have to do is interact with each.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find one by a door to the north building, one sitting outside the building to the easy, and one by the watchtower to the southwest.

That's that. You've officially completed the challenge. Congratulations, and don't forget to check out all our other Fortnite guides for Chapter 3.