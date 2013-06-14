Popular

Joe Danger and Joe Danger 2 release dates announced

By

Fun fact: While Hello Games' arcade platform racer is spelt Joe Danger, it's pronounced "J-J-J-JOOOOOOEEE DAAAAAANGEERR". It can get pretty unwieldy when you're discussing the impending and simultaneous release of it and its sequel, Joe Danger 2: The Movie. Fortunately, we can just do it with simple, easy text: Joe Danger and Joe Danger 2 will be released on Steam on June 24th.

It's an unusual situation for both games to be competing with each other, but they do offer pretty distinct campaigns. Joe Danger 1 was simpler, with one vehicle and a heavy focus on score-attack trick mastery; Joe Danger 2 offered greater variety in vehicles, environments and styles, albeit arguably at the expense of some of that arcade purity.

As revealed when the ports were announced , both games will release with Steam Workshop and Big Picture support. In addition: Surprises! We don't know what those are yet. That's why they're surprises.

Trailers below:

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments