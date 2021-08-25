Jett: The Far Shore release date announced in new trailer

Jett: The Far Shore is releasing on October 5, 2021. The Superbrothers and Pine Scented co-developed project announced its release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live in a new trailer showing off more of its chilling and atmospheric universe. Check out the trailer above.

We last got a glimpse at Jett: The Far Shore's gameplay back in July, and this new trailer shows off even more. We'll be soaring through an open world with vastly different biomes, including raging seas and endless plains. Evidently we'll also be getting out of our spaceship on occasion to explore the world in first-person. The whole idea is your spending your life charting this newly discovered planet, searching for something called a "hymnwave," which apparently your people need if they want to thrive and not just barely survive.

Superbrothers' last project was Sword and Sorcery, so this is quite the departure from their original pixel art style. Thankfully, the dev team seems to be focused on atmospheric exploration and not resource gathering ala No Man's Sky.