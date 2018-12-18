Indie digital storefront Itch.io joins the Winter Sale festivities

GOG's Winter Sale started last week, and Steam's will begin later this week. But today, it's time for Itch.io, the home of experimental indie stuff (and maybe a few games you might have already heard of) to kick off a seasonal sale of its own.

As it sometimes is with Itch.io's seasonal sales, it's not the most distinctively organized collection of bargains you'll ever see. Sagebrush, for instance, is on sale until December 27, which is when the Winter Sale is scheduled to end. But Rodina, which shares the top row on the sale page, is only discounted until December 23, while Walden—also top row—is on until January 3.

I can't really make sense of it, but we're here for the deals and there are many to be seen, particularly if you have a taste for less mainstream fare. Tacoma is a fiver, for instance, Super Win the Game is $1.50, Caves of Qud is $9, Faerie Solitaire is $1 (I've plowed a lot of hours into that one), Chuchel is $6, and Sokobond is $5. There are quite a few freebies on the table, too.

In all honesty, I think it's more a matter of games that happen to be on sale during winter than a full-on "Winter Sale," but I can't fault Itch.io for wanting to get in on the action and it's good to shop around, especially when everyone is trying to pitch you a deal. And Itch.io does handle some pretty esoteric stuff—including a surprisingly wide range of games for the Commodore 64.