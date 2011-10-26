IGF announces 2012 main competition entrants, explodes with indie goodness

Battlefield and Modern Warfare may be about to go off to modern battlewar (on a field), but the gaming world is (thankfully) much, much larger than that. Case in point: the Independent Games Festival's main competition, which has a whopping 570 games vying for top honors.

Sure, some are bound to fall flat, but the amount of innovation here is simply staggering. Proteus (pictured above), especially, caught my eye. It's a "minimalist game of pure exploration and sublime discovery in a musical wilderness environment." The soundtrack is generated by your actions, too, so I'm guessing players will be like "Well, I don't see what the big deal is. It just... wait, when did it become nighttime outside? And also the year 2017?"

Also, there's a new game called (Four Letter Word) from the creator of platforming sensation VVVVVV, and its description is currently "?" with a video titled "???" Is that some sort of trick to make me obsessively wonder about it? Because it's working . Anyway, I'm off to spend the rest of the day digging through the list. See you all, um, sometime. Probably.