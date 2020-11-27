If you haven't subscribed to Humble Choice before, get a year of Premium for $99

Normally a Humble Choice Premium subscription will set you back $180 per year, or $15 per month. For that price, you get to pick nine games out of Humble's monthly selections, which contain at least 10 games—and if you don't like the look of the set in any given month, you can pause your subscription and start paying again when a set you do like comes along.

Right now, Humble are offering the subscription to new subscribers for $99, which works out to $8.25 per month. And the November selection is a pretty good one too, with 12 games including Yakuza Kiwami 2, which is probably worth that price on its own, as well Darksiders 3, Imperator Rome: Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, and eight other games to pick from.

While nine games per month may not be quite as great a deal as people who were grandfathered in from the old version of Humble Monthly, which gives subscribers every single game from each set, this deal is only available to people who haven't subbed before. It's only for your first year as well, after which you'll have to pay the full $180 unless you cancel.

Still, it's a solid way to fill your backlog. The offer ends on November 30.