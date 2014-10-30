Popular

Humble Weekly Bundle serves up Halloween treats

The Humble Halloweekly Bundle doesn't have quite the selection that the Steam Halloween Sale offers, but it's also a whole lot cheaper. As usual, it's a pay-what-you-want deal for three indie titles, or a little more money for a few more games.

For whatever price you care to pay (a minimum of $1 for Steam codes), the latest Humble Weekly Bundle offers Home, Vertical Drop Heroes HD with new Halloween content, and Knock-Knock, a wonderfully bizarre game from the studio that made Pathologic. For beating the average purchase price, which is currently at a little more than $4, you'll also get Betrayer, Our Darker Purpose, and Five Nights at Freddy's. Finally, for $15 more or, you can top it all off with Among the Sleep, the indie horror game about life as two-year-old insomniac.

Unlike conventional Humble Bundles, the weekly bundles don't add bonus games at the midway point, but purchases of the Halloweekly Bundle will include a pair of Payday 2 masks, Lycanwulf and The One Below, as a bonus. Payments can be divided as you see fit between the developers, the Humble guys, and the charities Save the Children and Unicef: United States Fund.

The Humble Halloweekly Bundle is live now and runs until November 6.

