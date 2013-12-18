Humble Bundle for PC and Android contains a reckless disregard for prices

AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAAnd the next in the expanding Humble catalogue of bundles, sales and miscellaneous offers is the 'PC and Android 8' bundle. It's a scattershot collection of quad-classed games, with each offering fully levelled in Windows, Mac, Linux and Android. For users of Google's mobile platform, it's a great excuse to circumvent the atrocious Google Play store, and be reminded that the system does have some games. For us desktop users, it's another chance to be inundated with cheap indies.

This time, in the pay-what-you-want category, you'll get Little Inferno, Gemini Rue, AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! for the Awesome and Jack Lumber. Alternatively, in the pay-what-you-want-as-long-as-what-you-want-is-above-the-average-price category, you'll get all that plus Anomaly 2 and Hero Academy.

It's a relatively strong selection, although I can't speak to the quality of Hero Academy or Jack Lumber. In particular, I'm a big fan of AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! for the Awesome - the expanded and upgraded version of A Reckless Disregard for Gravity. It's both a great twitch-arcade BASE jumping game and a pretty intense Oculus Rift experience. Also, maybe if they get enough money from this thing, they developers will finally finish 1... 2... 3... Kick It.

ALSO! Gemini Rue is an excellent sci-fi adventure, and Little Inferno is a nice bonus, if not a reason to buy the bundle in its own right. The bundle will run for the next (just under) 14 days, and will be expanded with more games "soon".