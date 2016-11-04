HTC Vive will be stocked at two Australian retailers later this month

Update: The Australian Microsoft Store is also selling the HTC Vive now, for $1,399 including GST and shipping.

Original story:

This month you'll be able to walk into a JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman and pick up a HTC Vive headset, the company's CEO of VR Business Planning Jimmy Feng announced at PAX Australia today. On November 18 the two retailers will stock the unit, with demos available at select stores.

The retail price is $1,399. As of March this year, shipping the unit from abroad cost $1,416 – not the hugest drop in price, but you'll be getting it immediately. I'll update this story as more details emerge.