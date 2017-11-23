HTC Vive is currently $899 with free shipping in Australia

For Australians in the market for a HTC Vive, now is probably the best time to get onboard: as part of its Black Friday sales, MWave is offering the whole package for $899, including shipping.

As you'd expect, that includes everything: the headset, the motion-track controllers... the whole kit. The offer actually lasts until November 27, but stock is probably not going to stick around for that long.

For more Australian Black Friday deals, check out our Black Friday deals hub and look for the Australian section for each product type.

