HP's Omen 24.5-inch 144Hz monitor for fast-action gaming is on sale for $190

Are you looking for a new monitor that doesn't cost a fortune? Best Buy is selling the 'Omen by HP 24.5' for a discounted $190, both on its website and through Ebay. That's down from its $280 list price, which is what HP sells it for on its website, and is even cheaper than Newegg's $198 asking price for a refurbished model. To be clear, Best Buy is selling this monitor as brand new.

This is a 24.5-inch monitor with a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) resolution. It's build for fast gameplay, with a 144Hz refresh rate and rated 1ms response time (gray to gray). It's also rated to deliver 400 nits of brightness and has a 1,000:1 static contrast ratio (10,000,000:1 dynamic).

While not indicated, the specs suggest this is using a TN panel, hence the ultra-fast response time. The viewing angles are another indicator—it offers 170-degree horizontal and 160-degree vertical viewing angles. IPS panels typically more generous viewing angles and better color reproduction, but usually have a higher response time and cost more, to an extent.

Connectivity options on this monitor consist of two HDMI 1.4 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 port.

Head here to grab this monitor from Best Buy's website, or here to buy it off Ebay (still sold through Best Buy).

