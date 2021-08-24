How to watch the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream

Microsoft is back with another Xbox games showcase at this year's Gamescom, which still remains an all-digital event. Hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, the stream will highlight Xbox's latest game updates, upcoming releases, and additions to Xbox Game Pass.

The stream will be airing August 24, 10 pm PT / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CEST and you can watch it on Xbox's official channels including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. Microsoft says that English audio descriptions and American sign language are available during the stream for accessibility support.

Gamescom has a number of digital events this week, including the 2 hour-long Opening Night Live show on August 25 11 am PT / 7 pm BST hosted by Geoff Keighley.

📅 August 24th⏰ 6pm BST

Microsoft also announced that it will launch a games sale running throughout Gamescom week. Details will be announced closer to when the show kicks off, but Microsoft says that it's worth keeping an eye on the Xbox Store discounts and deals.