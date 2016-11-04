How to watch BlizzCon 2016

It's a matter of hours before BlizzCon 2016 kicks off, and it's going to be a big one. In addition to the promise of a big Diablo year, the likes of Hearthstone, Overwatch and World of Warcraft are likely to get big showings and, most likely, news regarding new content.

Naturally, some people won't want to miss watching those announcements as they happen, so here is how you can do that. To watch BlizzCon you can either head to the official Blizzard website here, or if you want to partake in the illustrious discourse that is the Twitch streaming chat bar, you can watch it on that platform.

Of course, you can't watch all of the convention for free. The opening ceremony and the tournaments can be viewed for nothing, but for anything else you'll need to cough up for a Virtual Ticket, which you can read more about here.

When does the opening ceremony kick off? Here's a handy list for you:

Los Angeles – Friday, 11am

New York – Friday, 2pm

London – Friday, 6pm

Sydney – Saturday, 5am

Our man Tom Marks will be there on the ground covering news, doing interviews and making video. Be sure to check out our preview coverage on PC Gamer Pro ahead of time too.



