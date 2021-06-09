How to get started with the Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure

Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure is the flagship event in the Genshin 1.6 update, introducing a new, limited-time area to explore, a new gadget, and a chance to earn the new Dodoco Tales catalyst weapon.

It’s also where we get the first taste of boat travel in Genshin Impact with the Waverider. The island chain won’t be around forever, though, as it and all its treasures disappear after June 28. This guide will help you get the most out of the Island Adventure before that happens.

Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure requirements and overview

The Midsummer Island Adventure event introduces four new quests and runs through the end of June 28. The island chain will disappear after that, and miHoYo said there's no way to access the islands again after the event is over, which means there's no way to complete the quests after that either.

You’ll need an Adventure Rank of 21 or higher to start the quest chain, and you also need to complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest. The event also requires you to finish part one of Trifolium, Klee's story quest, though that quest's Adventure Rank requirement is lowered to 21 for the event’s duration. Starting Trifolium requires completion of the Darknight Hero Quest in Mondstadt as well.

There's a special event store open until June 28 where you can exchange Shiny Flotsam and Mini-Harpasta for unique rewards. These include Crowns of Insight and the event-exclusive item Fragments of Innocence used to refine Dodoco Tales.

Completing quests earns the usual Primogems and level-up items, plus the Wind-Blessed Harpastum gadget that lets you imitate Klee and chuck bombs at enemies. The event's big draw comes in Act III of the quest chain: the new boss, Maguu Kenki. It drops items needed for Kazuha’s Ascension and can still be challenged after the event ends.

How to Start Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure

The event’s initial quest "Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown" unlocks after you download the update and start the game. Finishing it makes the Island Adventure's first act available, and the remaining acts will unlock three days apart.

Act I: Main Cannon, Make Ready… Fire!

Unlocks:

June 9

Requirements:

Sail to monster forts in your new Waverider and eliminate the enemies there, either in direct combat or using the Waverider’s cannons. There are 13 enemy strongholds in all.

Rewards:

Waverider repair kit

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Mora

Act II: Whirlpool off to Starboard... Full Speed Ahead!

This quest includes a sea course and an airborne course.

Unlocks:

June 11

Requirements:

Complete Act I

Begin the challenge and collect as many Wavesplitter tokens as possible in the allotted time.

Rewards by score:

10,000-19,999: Primogems and Mora

20,000-29,999: Mora and Talent materials

30,000+: Mora and Hero’s Wit

Wind-Blessed Harpastum (given regardless of score)

Act III: Samurai Sighted… To Arms!

Unlocks:

June 14

Requirements:

Complete Act II

Sail to Maguu Kenki’s island, and defeat the boss

Rewards:

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Mora

Act IV: Harpastum Bombs Loaded… Blow ‘Em Away

Unlocks:

June 17

Requirements:

Complete Act III

Craft harpastum bombs using materials found on the island, and use them to defeat enemies. Harpastum bombs replace Elemental Skills during the quest and can only be used on this island.

Rewards: