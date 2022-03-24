How to get the Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring

The Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring is an odd choice, at least on the surface. This unique greatshield is essentially a large invertebrate strapped to your arm. You wouldn't think it'd give you all that much protection, considering that jellyfish have no bones and are 95 percent water, but you'd be wrong.

To be fair I've never tried to plunge a sword into a jellyfish, nor fancied risking the electric shock of wearing one on my wrist, but at least according to Elden Ring logic, jellies are extremely effective in fending off attacks. So with that in mind, here's the Elden Ring Jellyfish shield location and its key stats.

Elden Ring Jellyfish Shield location and stats

This shield is found in northwest Liurnia. Fast travel to the Foot of the Four Belfries Site of Grace and follow the path north. Quickly you should see four red jellies stalking a broken wagon and the corpses of two soldiers. The shield can be picked up from one of the dead—if you find fighting the jellyfish a struggle, just jump on Torrent's back and ride straight past them. If you can't find where I mean, take a look at the map screenshot below.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

And that's it. Here are the Jellyfish Shield's key stats:

Requires: 20 strength, 14 dexterity

20 strength, 14 dexterity Skill: Contagious Fury - Incite the jellyfish's wrath and allow its fury to flow through you. Raises attack power for a certain duration (+20% for 30 seconds).

Since this is a unique shield, you won't be able to apply any Ashes of War to it. And since it's a greatshield, you're paying for the extra damage protection with increased carry weight. Make sure you're staying below at least 70 percent equip weight to stay mobile.

But the best thing about this shield is its skill, Contagious Fury. When you use it your jelly will glow red and shower you in damage-boosting goodness for 30 seconds. That's a boost to spells and weapons, by the way. Interestingly, the shield's description says it offers "absolutely no protection from piercing attacks," which doesn't appear to be the case in my testing. Either way, this is a quality shield that you must absolutely pick up.