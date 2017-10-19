Hollow Knight's second free expansion pack arrives next week

Developer Team Cherry continues to pump out free content for Hollow Knight, one of the best indie games you can play right now. The Grimm Troupe, Hollow Knight's second content pack, will arrive on Thursday, October 26 as a free update for Steam and GOG players. DRM-free Humble Bundle buyers will receive a download link for an updated version of the game.

As previously reported, The Grimm Troupe introduces a new major questline complete with new bosses, enemies and allies. It also adds four new equippable charms, and a vendor said to offer a new use for all your excess money. New map markers are another welcome boon. If you come across an item you can't reach or a path you can't access, you can just drop a marker and return to that spot later.

The Grimm Troupe is not item- or level-gated, so you can dive in at any point. Whenever you feel ready, "light the Nightmare Lantern and summon the Grimm Troupe to Hallownest."