Hollow Knight will get its second expansion this Halloween

Hollow Knight is getting its second major expansion this Halloween, which is on October 31 if the annual tradition of looting neighbours isn't your thing. Dubbed The Grimm Troupe, it'll add a major new quest, new boss fights, new charms, enemies and "friends".

According to Team Cherry's update, the new quest will involve lighting a nightmare lantern in order to summon a Grimm Troupe to Hallownest. "Take part in a twisted ritual that stretches the breadth of the kingdom and bestows the player with a powerful new ally," promises the description.

Meanwhile, details are pretty scarce regarding the new bosses and charms, but rest assured they'll be there, and there are four of the latter. In addition to the new friends, new music and new enemies, you'll also be able to use map markers – a huge quality of life improvement, considering Hollow Knight's size.