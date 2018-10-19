Hitman Halloween pack free to all today, lets you dress up as a scarecrow

Ahead of its November 13 launch, Hitman 2 announced serial deadman Sean Bean as its first Elusive Target this week. Today, the first game reveals its Halloween Pack—a holiday-themed download that's due at 5pm BST/9am PST and is free for everyone, not just owners of the base game.

Set in Colorado, players are given "full access to everything the location has to offer for a limited time". This includes murder-stealth 'em up's Freedom Fighters mission, its Escalation Contracts and Colorado's Featured Contracts. Likewise, Contract Mode lets you create your own Contracts—which is where I assume the following Wizard of Oz fancy dress comes into play.

Developer IO Interactive says the Halloween Pack will be available on PC later today, following a short period of server maintenance due to start at 11am BST/3am PST.

"In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve created ten Featured Contracts that are spooky, creepy or otherwise frightening," says IO Interactive. "We had a lot of fun making them and we hope you’ll enjoy playing through them. We created some that are focused on disguises, others tell spooky stories through the briefing and others are plain mayhem—let us know what you think."

