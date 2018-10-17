Following in the footsteps of actor pal Gary Busey, Hitman 2's first Elusive Target is Sean Bean.

That's right, the man who's made a career out of appearing briefly in things you like—see: Game of Thrones, the Silent Hill movie and All The Memes—will meet his maker in Miami, assuming you're up to the task.

Here's a teaser:

Like previous Elusive Targets, players get one chance to kill their prey within a limited time frame. Starring as one Mark Faba, you have just ten days to take out Bean. Named 'The Undying', the mission rolls out on November 20.

Last week, Samuel wrote about how Hitman 2's multiplayer mode lets you compete for silent kills across two timelines. Likewise, he reckons its new levels feel like the series at its peak. Here's an extract from the latter which I enjoyed, including words from IO Interactive community manager Travis Barbour:

Not releasing the levels episodically means there's some welcome mystery to the other four locations in Hitman just a month before release—we've still only seen less than half of them. "We do have a plan for how many we're going to reveal, but we're not going to show too many more," Barbour explains. "We [have] six locations, and we've shown two. Miami, people have seen a lot of. Colombia, people will start to see some of. And the rest, we don't really want to show in too much detail. But I think it's important to let people know what they are in for, what's coming up. So we will have some things that will allude to the locations and show them very quickly."

Hitman 2 is due November 13, 2018.