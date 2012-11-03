Hitman: Absolution shows off "living, breathing" soon to be dead world

OK, so we're a bit late with this one - but then I was crouched behind a bin waiting for the perfect moment to knock out a PCG writer so I could use his uniform to gain access to the building. Now, dressed in an old pair of jeans and an XL Bus Simulator T-shirt, I'm finally ready to post about Hitman: Absolution and its latest trailer , which shows off the game's "living, breathing world".

Look at it there, all living and breathing. Really, there are three things to take away from this trailer: that the background chatter of security guards and civilians might be a wee bit more interesting than "Shall we gather for whiskey and cigars tonight?", that (if this is all in-game footage at least) we can probably expect some veeery impressive crowd scenes, and that... disco-dancing cops . I'm pretty sure Reg never did that on The Bill.

With the game due in only two-and-a-bit weeks (November 20th), we thankfully won't have to wait long for answers. In the meantime, click to two minutes in to see 47 drop some beats for the cast of Holby Blue.

If you're interested in picking up Hitman: Absolution, you can secure a 35% discount through Green Man Gaming between now and 1200 GMT on November 23. Enter the following, top secret code to get your money off: GMG35-FGR37-COY0B .