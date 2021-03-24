Hitman 3's first DLC explores the seven deadly sins of Agent 47

Hitman 3 is delving deep into the temptations of our stoic, chrome-domed hero with a new, seven-part expansion exploring the Seven Deadly Sins—beginning with a Season of Greed on March 30th.

Each of these bespoke packs is themed around a different sin, and you can expect to get your hands on a new suit, item, and mission designed to "challenge players to resist each of the seven sins". The first of these, an escalation named The Greed Enumeration, heads to Dubai—fitting 47 up in a luscious gold-threaded suit and a cane that'd make the Monopoly guy jealous.

Each of these seasons is set to last 4-6 weeks. While paid folks get access to the new mission and items, all players will have access to accompanying escalations, featured contracts and (soon to be brand new) elusive contracts. But more than that, I'm desperate to find out how each successive theme alters Agent 47's style.

The idea of a lustful Agent 47 is chilling.

A roadmap for the Season of Greed will be posted on the first full week of April. Each season will cost $4.99 / £4.99 individually, while all seven can be bought together for $29.99 / £29.99 as part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection.