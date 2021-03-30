Hitman 3’s excellent Dubai mission is free for the week

Hitman 3 is really good: "IO's most creative and surprising assassination sim yet," we said in our 90% review, which goes on to describe it ias "a beautiful, deep, and endlessly replayable murder sandbox, featuring some of the best levels in the series." That's a pretty strong recommendation.

If you'd rather sample the good for yourself (without having to put any money up front), now you can—to a point—through the new Hitman 3: Free Starter Pack. The new demo version, now available on the Epic Games Store, provides unlimited access to two locations, the ICA Facility and Hawke's Bay (actually the locale used for the Hitman 2 prologue mission Nightcall), and will "periodically" include other locations as well.

To kick things off right, IO is also making Hitman 3's first location, Dubai, free for the week through the Starter Pack. You'll skydive onto the tallest building in the world, explore its magnificent, ultra-luxurious upper floors, and commit multiple murders for money before making your escape. Dubai will be available with the Free Starter Pack until April 5.

"Over time, we’ll add more free content from the World of Assassination for a limited time," IO Interactive said. "Whether it’s a full location or an Elusive Target, there’ll be new challenges waiting for you. Anything that we make available for free in the Starter Pack will also be free for Hitman 3 owners for the same duration, which means that Hawke’s Bay is currently available for all Hitman 3 players."

Owners of the first two Hitman games who haven't yet made a move on the third will be able to import locations and progress from those games into the Free Starter Pack, and any XP and unlocks earned in the freebie will carry over to the full version of Hitman 3, should you opt to spring for it.