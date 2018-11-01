Here's the very first GeForce RTX 2080 deal we've seen

At this early stage, we don't expect to find many deals on any GeForce RTX series graphics cards. Maybe that will change when Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, there's a (small) deal to be had on a new-generation RTX card, and specifically Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC White 8G (GV-N2080GAMINGOC WHITE-8GC).

It's not much of a savings, but over at Newegg, this white-trimmed RTX card is on sale for $789.99. Newegg doesn't list the normal selling price, but the non-white model is currently priced at $829.99 at Amazon. The white model jumps to over a grand, albeit by a marketplace seller.

This is a factory overclocked card. In 'Gaming' mode, it has a 1,815MHz boost clock, and flipping the 'OC' switch bumps that up to 1,830MHz. Nvidia's reference blueprint calls for a 1,710MHz boost clock, and it's own overclocked Founders Edition is configured with a 1,800MHz boost clock. So, Gigabyte's card goes a bit further, and for $10 less than the FE model.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 | Overclocked | $789.99

This factory overclocked cards has a 1,815MHz boost clock in Gaming mode and 1,830MHz boost clock in OC mode. It features white trim with a white metal backplate, a three-fan cooling solution, and RGB lighting. $789.99, Newegg



While this is the only sale we've seen a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, it's not the cheapest available. That distinction belongs to EVGA and its GeForce RTX 2080 Black Edition Gaming model (08G-P4-2081-KR). It's one of a rare breed of custom cooled RTX cards to emerge at Nvidia's reference price point, rather than the premium attached to its overclocked FE models.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Black Edition | $699.99

EVGA is bucking the early trend of aligning custom cards with Nvidia's Founders Edition pricing. This GeForce RTX 2080 Black Edition sticks to the reference specs (1,710MHz boost clock), but has a custom cooler and a distinct look. $699.99, Newegg



