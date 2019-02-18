Here are the cheapest ways to play Anthem in Australia

If you're eager to shoot some space creatures this week – and are not already doing so thanks to EA's reliably confusing release schedules – there are some pretty decent deals on Anthem at the moment.

If you're not interested in purchasing it outright, you can always subscribe to one of EA's Origin Access Premier, which is $20 a month. Details on all those shenanigans are over here.

But if you are interested in purchasing it outright, both Amazon and Gamesmen are currently selling the base game for $55. That's obviously a better deal than Origin's $89.95 – but you'll also be paying shipping unless you've got Amazon Prime.

Here's a list of the retailers:

Amazon – $55

The Gamesmen – $55

JB Hi-Fi – $66

Harvey Norman – $79

EB Games – $89.95

Anthem has a global release of February 22. Here's Steven's early impressions.