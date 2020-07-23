Here's a beautiful new trailer for Everwild, the next game from Rare

Everwild was first revealed last year, but there wasn't much to that first trailer. Today, we got a better look at the "magical and untamed world" we'll explore, as executive producer Louise O'Connor put it.

As an "Eternal," we'll have the gift "to sense and feel how magic flows through nature and connects every living thing," she said. Exactly what that means is still uncertain, but it sure is pretty, and cute.

Reactions on the PC Gamer team were positive: "The fish spitting out the baby fish made me grin," said Tim, and Robin described it as "Sea of Thieves but instead of stealing treasure you're just nice to animals." Sounds good, if that turns out to be the case.

You can watch the trailer above. We don't know when it'll be out, but Microsoft says that Everwild is "coming soon" and it'll be on Xbox Game Pass. Here's the official site.