Her Story is just $2 ahead of Sam Barlow's Telling Lies release

(Image credit: Sam Barlow)

Interactive crime drama Her Story, one of the best indie games on PC, is just $2/£1.44 if you grab it before Tuesday. Developer Sam Barlow's next game, Telling Lies, is out on Friday, so this is a good chance to get acquainted with the structure of his games before release day.

Her Story is a murder mystery in which you search through a database of police interviews with a young woman, watching them on an old CRT monitor. The clips are out of sequence, and the only way to sort through them is to search for keywords, gradually piecing together events by jumping back and forth in the timeline.

What I love most about it is that every player follows a different path through the database, and therefore every player will end up with a different view of what happened. As Andy said in his glowing review, it "plays to the interactive strengths of the medium in a daring, imaginative way, trusting you to make sense of the scattered jigsaw pieces at your own pace. It’s her story, but it’s also your story."

The 80% discount is not the lowest price it's ever been, but it's close. A previous 80% discount brought the game to just $1.19 back in 2017—the base price was raised in July, presumably in anticipation of rising interest around Telling Lies. Still, it's a good price for what remains one of the PC's best games.

Telling Lies follows a similar structure as Her Story, but looks like it has a much bigger budget. It also has multiple characters, rather than just the one. Read about it here.

You can buy Her Story here.