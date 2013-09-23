Hellraid trailer brings death and decisions with an "interactive movie prequel"

Welcome to the next evolution in trailer technology: the choose-your-own trailer. That's right, you too can be killed by the first enemy you see, because evidently you made the wrong decision earlier in the story. Thanks for that Techland, I am now suitably hyped for Hellraid.

Hopefully, the full game won't be quite as binary as this interactive movie prequel. Usually when presented with the choice between picking up a health potion and searching a crate, most people would say, "well, both. Obviously."

Actually, the four player, first-person hack 'n slash RPG sounds like a promising move into biffing hellbeasts with buddies. Take a look at the E3 trailer for a more representative examination of the action.