Hellraid trailer brings death and decisions with an "interactive movie prequel"

Welcome to the next evolution in trailer technology: the choose-your-own trailer. That's right, you too can be killed by the first enemy you see, because evidently you made the wrong decision earlier in the story. Thanks for that Techland, I am now suitably hyped for Hellraid.

Hopefully, the full game won't be quite as binary as this interactive movie prequel. Usually when presented with the choice between picking up a health potion and searching a crate, most people would say, "well, both. Obviously."

Actually, the four player, first-person hack 'n slash RPG sounds like a promising move into biffing hellbeasts with buddies. Take a look at the E3 trailer for a more representative examination of the action.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
