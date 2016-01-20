Heavy metal platformer Slain! has been delayed

In retrospect, one of the worst things about my teenagehood was that there was no video game with a soundtrack composed by the bassist from Celtic Frost. Oh, to live one's formative years in the 2010s, at a time when dark metal pioneers are happily collaborating with the video game industry! There's probably more to Slain! than its soundtrack, of course – it's a gruesome 16-bit style action-platformer – but we won't know for sure until March, which is when it's now scheduled to release.

Originally slated for a "fall 2015" release (spring in Australia), Slain! is now scheduled to release on March 24. "The game needs a few last tweaks because right now no mortal man or woman could possibly get past Slain!’s intense platforming, traps and monstrosities," studio Wolf Brew Games wrote.

Anyway, to tide you over, here's some classic Celtic Frost: