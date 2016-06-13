Heads (and dice) roll in Tyranny's first gameplay trailer

The first gameplay trailer for Tyranny, Obsidian’s next RPG, debuted at The PC Gaming Show during E3. After Pillars of Eternity, Obsidian wanted to flip the traditional good versus evil RPG story on its head, so they cast you as an important leader in the armies of the Overlord, Kyros, who ravaged the world and conquered everything in their path. It’s up to you to rebuild a new society and order out of those pieces, and to judge anyone who stands in the way.

In the trailer, we get some pretty (violent) murals depicting the story in broad strokes, and a few glimpses at exploration and combat. Expect it to feel pretty similar to Pillars of Eternity, which is being used as a starting point for a good chunk of Tyranny’s systems. With the extra time and narrative twist, there are likely to be plenty of differences between the two.

Tyranny is due later this year.