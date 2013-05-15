Hawken developer levels the gender playing field with Brosie the Riveter

As gender equality issues in the games industry continue to become more prominent, everyone is learning new lessons. Meteor Entertainment CEO Mark Long, for example, recently got hilariously pranked by a female employee who had something to say about a suggestive poster in the office.

In a guest post on The Hawkeye Initiative , a Tumblr dedicated to gender swapping sexually suggestive poses in comic art, the anonymous Hawken developer details how Long's favorite—and prominently displayed—poster of a scantily clad mechanic was replaced by art of a different persuasion: Brosie the Riveter.

“As the morning progressed, Brosie (ahem) revealed himself to our co-workers," the poster writes. “The air resounded with startled, suppressed gargles of mingled joy and horror. Some take pictures. Some instantly turn and flee. Several men blush and grin in vindicated solidarity. Several women ask us for prints.”

“[F]inally, our CEO arrives... We hear a loud: 'What the hell is this?!' And then all goes quiet. Ten minutes pass. We panic.”

According to the employee, Long admitted his short-shortsightedness and invited both of the pranksters out to lunch, saying:

"That was a brilliant prank. You called me on exactly the bullshit I need to be called on. I put up pictures of half-naked girls around the office all the time and I never think about it. I'm taking you and Sam to lunch. And after that, we're going to hang both prints, side by side."

For the full story, check out the post at The Hawkeye Initiative .