Harvest Moon: Light of Hope is coming to Steam

Harvest Moon is coming to PC, and this time, fingers crossed, it'll actually happen. The newly announced instalment, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, will get its first showing at E3 next month, on both PC and Nintendo Switch (it's coming to PS4 too, for what it's worth).

All we really know so far is that it exists. No images exist yet aside from the logo embedded above, though the following notes were in the press release:

"In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse...but it won't be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!"

If this whole Harvest-Moon-is-coming-to-PC scenario sounds familiar to you, it's probably because you remember Seeds of Memories. Announced back in 2015, it was a fairly mediocre looking outing which ended up hitting Android and iOS and... maybe the Wii U? Whatever the case, Wes saw it and was not impressed. Hopefully Light of Hope will prove a true contender in this competitive post-Stardew Valley world.