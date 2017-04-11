Harman Kardon HKTS 30 5.1 system drops from $800 to $250

There are several good 2.1 speaker sets out there to fit a variety of budgets, but what if you're looking for a 5.1 set? In that case, check out Harman Kardon's HKTS 30. It's a 5.1-channel home theater speaker system with everything you need, and it's on sale for $250.

Harman Kardon lists the MSRP at $800. At $250, it's just a tad more expensive than Harman Kardon's SoundSticks Wireless system, which is our mid-range pick for best gaming speakers.

The HKTS 30 includes four two-way 120W video-shielded satellite speakers, a voice-matched 120W dual-driver center speaker, and a 200W powered 8-inch subwoofer. It also comes with satellite bases, wall-mounting hardware, and all necessary cables (color coded, too).

It's a pretty snazzy set for $250. If you're interested, go here.