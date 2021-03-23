Half-Life: Alyx is cheaper than it's ever been

Valve is celebrating Half-Life: Alyx's first birthday with a big sale at 40 percent off . That puts it at $36 (£28), which isn't too bad for the best VR game there is. It's more than just a good VR shooter, Half-Life: Alyx is a great Half-Life game , pushing the story forward in major ways despite its prequel format. You'll have from now until March 31 to nab it at the sale price, so don't feel too rushed.

Valve is accompanying the sale with a big list of its favorite custom creations added via Steam Workshop, from a recurve bow to a minigolf course. Just last week we covered the release of an ambitious Bioshock campaign remade in HL:A , so even if we're another decade out from the next Half-Life, at least we'll have a steady drip of great mods to keep us going.

Maybe that means we can finally bring Headcrab Sports to the mainstream, get a league going? If you're interested, meet me in the abandoned subway at 6 pm. Bring your own headcrab. Snacks will be provided.