Hack-and-slash RPG Let It Die coming to PC this autumn

Free-to-play hack-and-slasher Let It Die, originally a PS4 exclusive, will come to PC this autumn/fall, developer Grasshopper Manufacture has announced.

You're tasked with climbing a tower packed with monsters and traps, starting off with no armour or weapons and gradually building a powerful character. The focus is melee combat, but you'll also grab flamethrowers, crossbows and other projectile weapons.

It's got permadeath, so when you perish you'll return to the bottom of the tower without any of your gear. However, your character will live on through "death data", which basically means your loadout will warp into another player's game, and they'll face your ghostly body as a powerful enemy. It's a neat idea, and means that you'll find the spirits of other players in your game, ready to do battle.

You'll be guided by a skateboarding grim reaper called Uncle Death, which sounds brilliant. It's popular on PS4, with four million downloads as of April this year (although the fact it's free probably inflates those numbers). You can find out more about it on its website.

Thanks, GameSpot.