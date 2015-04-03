H1Z1 makes big changes with the "Big Damn Patch"

The zombie survival sandbox H1Z1 has been updated with a big damn patch, and I mean that in the most literal sense possible: The "Big Damn Patch" went live this morning, incorporating changes and additions including a "major overhaul" to the Dam area, a new male character model, various bug fixes, changes to zombie spawns, findable/craftable workbenches, and gun dismantling.

The biggest changes, at least in terms of not having your face eaten by hordes of slavering undead, relate to the zombie spawns. A server's total zombie population, separate from current wandering hordes, is now based on player population, to keep underpopulated servers from being overrun. Zombie spawns will now occur more frequently near areas "with more player heat," meaning that cities, camps, and large firefights will have a higher rate of spawns than wilderness areas, and spawns in player spawn areas will be biased toward low-speed shamblers, increasing the odds that unarmed newbies will be able to escape.

The one bit of bad news, which you'll already be aware of if you've played since the patch went live (or have been paying attention to pre-release announcements): The update also required a server and player wipe. Sorry, folks.

The details, courtesy of Reddit:

Patch Notes

New Male character model is available.

The Dam area has been given a major overhaul.

Battle Royale starting area has been updated.

Current Grid position is now shown on-screen(like BR). Hand drawn map has basic grid markers.

Added a new equip slot for the face.

Fixed Bug - player will now exit a vehicle towards the same side on which they are seated.

Fixed bug where player could sometimes get injured when moving off a rock.

Fixed a lot of erroneous terrain bugs that have caused objects to float including cars, campsites and other smaller objects.

Added a small improvement to placing free placed items, preventing them from being able to clip through walls.

Server optimizations made to the body sim.

Zombies will now wear the lootable hats and helmets they have in their inventory. They will carry weapons. Note: They do not the wear lootable shirts or pants yet.

Pickup Truck first person interior has been enhanced.

R380 pistol added to game, it is a high fire rate, low caliber pocket pistol.

The R380 can be found in BR and around the world in the core game.

12GA Shotgun damage increased.



Zombie Spawn Changes

Made zombie total population based on player population, to keep low-pop servers from getting completely overrun. This does not include the current wandering hordes (which are accounted for outside this number). On a server full of players, the total number of zombies is unchanged.

Biased zombie spawns toward areas with more player heat, and more items, so that cities, camps and player firefights have the highest rate of zombie spawns, and the wilderness areas have less.

Made the spawned zombies that occur in player spawn areas biased more toward low-speed shamblers, so that new players (with no weapons) can more easily run away.



Workbenches, Ammo Conversion, Gun Dismantling, and You

Workbenches can be found in the world or crafted and placed. If you are close enough to the workbench you will be able to use it to create specific recipes. You don’t actually interact with the workbench at this time, you just need to have it in your proximity. It can be used to convert ammo into other types of ammo, break down guns into gun repair kits, or to create some of the existing recipes that would be too difficult to do by hand.

Any type of ammunition can be broken down into “Gun Components”. Each bullet or shell will give you 1 Bullet Component. You can then use 2 Bullet Components to make any other type of ammunition.

Guns can be dismantled into “Gun Parts”. Larger guns will give more gun parts. You can then use three gun parts to create a “Gun Repair Kit”. This repair kit can be used on weapons to repair them. Currently this will repair any weapon, but in the future it will be restricted to guns only.

Metal crafting recipes will now require a workbench to create. This includes the recipes for Metal Sheets, Metal Pipes, Machete, Combat Knife, Bear Trap, Landmine, IED, and the above mentioned conversion recipes for ammo and guns.