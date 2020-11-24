How to complete A Feast to Remember in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Wondering how to answer Gunlodr's riddles during the AC Valhalla A Feast to Remember quest? The quest is obtained during the Jotumheim story arc which you can access once you've finished in Asgard and collected the herbs for Valka to make a new elixir.

You'll need to work through a few quests in Jotunheim before you're given A Feast to Remember. That means you may be stumped by the riddles that Gunlodr presents you with, as well as how to initially locate her grotto. To find everything you need to know about the quest, as well as the correct answers to the Ac Valhalla Gunlodr riddles, read on.

AC Valhalla A Feast to Remember: How to locate Suttungr

First of all, you'll need to locate Suttungr, in Utgard. It's a 'distrust' area so you'll need to be careful here. The easiest way is to skirt around to the left side of the village and climb the icy cliffs there. You can use your raven to locate him. Once you find the area, he's hard to miss. He's the huge guy stood outside one of the houses.

Once you've spoken to him, you'll need to find Gunlodr at her grotto. Head towards the marker on the map to find a stone circle. Eivor comments that it's another illusion, so how do you find the grotto? As with other quests in Jotunheim, locate the two skulls and pass between them to see the opening to the grotto. Head down the stairs and speak with Gunlodr then accompany her to the feast.

AC Valhalla Gunlodr riddles: How to answer them

Once Eivor (Havi) has given a speech—it doesn't matter which options you choose here—you'll need to try to get the feast-goers to drink faster. But before you do that, speak with Gunlodr as soon as you have control of Eivor again. She's stood on the right side of the feast hall, overlooking Utgard. She will present you with a number of riddles and they're pretty tricky.

Would that I had now what I had yesterday. Find out what that was. Mankind it mars, speech it hinders, yet speech it will inspire: The answer to this is Ale .

. Who is that shrill one who rides a hard road and has fared that way before? He kisses hard who has two mouths and goes only on gold: The answer is Hammer .

. White-haired women, servants two, bore ale-tub to the larder. No hand turned it, nor hammer beat it. But there, outside the islands, the upright one who made it: The answer is Swans and eggs.

The answers here don't really matter and you can even miss these riddles entirely by not speaking with Gunlodr during the feast. So don't worry if you've already answered and got them wrong.

How to empty the cauldron

Now, back to emptying the cauldron. You should see a number of quest markers around the room. Go and speak to each of these and complete the tasks they set you, which include a drunken archery contest, a fighting competition, and retrieving a stolen harp for the musicians by jumping into a cauldron of mead.

With those objectives completed and the cauldron empty, Suttungr will suggest you get more mead. Head to the big vault marked nearby and you'll see Gunlodr there. Select the options with hearts when she speaks to you and find the mead that you need just ahead and down a hallway.

As you try to leave with the mead, Suttungr and Loki will intercept you and you'll be thrown into a boss fight, after which A Feast to Remember will be completed.