Guilty Gear voice actress steps down to 'support more work for Black actresses'

Popular voice artist Erin Fitzgerald has stepped down from the role of Guilty Gear's Ramlethal Valentine in order to "support more work for Black actresses behind the mic."

Fitzgerald, who voiced the character in the Guilty Gear Xrd games, confirmed on Twitter that she had stepped away from the role after fellow voice actress Laura Stahl announced she would be the new voice of Ramlethal for the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive.

"Yes. To those messaging me, I happily stepped away so they could cast more appropriately," Fitzgerald wrote in a quote-retweet on Stohl's announcement. When asked for further explanation, she replied: "The character is black I am not black. I support more work for black actresses behind the mic."

Stahl, who recently provided the English dub for Genshin Impact's Barbara and Xinyan, responded to Fitzgerald's tweet, praising the decision. "Before I accepted the role of Ramlethal, I asked for clarification on the situation, and not only do I deeply respect Erin as an actor, but as an amazing person as well. Thank you for your grace. You are phenomenal."

Guilty Gear Strive is out on June 11 after being delayed back in February.

