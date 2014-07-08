Guild Wars 2 trailer promises Entanglement (read: vines) in next Living World episode

The second season of Guild Wars 2's Living World story is well underway, with last week's Gates of Maguuma taking players to the arid Maguuma Wastes, which I hear are lovely this time of year. Now, ArenaNet have begun to tease the next episode, Entanglement, which will arrive on July 15th—exactly one week from today. The trailer suggests we're in for a viney, gianty old time, which would mean that my horoscope was right .

Here's the description, which I've pilfered from YouTube:

"There are secrets hidden within the newly revealed area of Dry Top, just waiting to be discovered. Continue your adventures in the Maguuma Wastes and take a stand alongside your fellow heroes against an ancient, growing threat." Spoiler: this ancient, growing threat is a load of vines. Also giants. A deadly combination, to be sure. If you missed the first season, those vines are related to the Elder Dragon that awoke at the end of season 1, and mark the spread of his influence across the land.

If you happened to have missed the previous episode as well, but you logged into Guild Wars 2 on or around July 1st, you should still be able to play it via the game's new journal feature . This lets players save Living World's free story chunks in order to re/play them at a later date. That will be true of Entanglement, too, when it's added to the game next week.